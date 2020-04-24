Setting up a cool Home Photography Studio!

Deciding the space

The first step towards creating your at-home studio is to choose the designated space taking into consideration it’s pros and cons. Some questions to ponder on before deciding on the space are: whether you want the room to be a uniform square shape or have nooks and corners to angle your photos. You would need a larger space for photographing family photoshoots or portraits but won’t need too much if framing inanimate objects on a tabletop are your forte.

Besides, you also need to factor in the equipment you use and the space you need for that.

The Lights

If your portfolio is mostly about sunny and naturally lit photos, the studio should have plenty of natural light or high-quality home studio lighting that enables you to achieve a similar effect. But if you are all about darker tones, your space should be one with no natural lighting from outside sources but equipped with a lighting setup that creates an ambience that suits your style of photography. Lighting can make or break your pictures. So make sure you plan basis your style or simply, space that can accommodate any kind of shoot.

If you don’t have your own lights, then look for some tall lamps in your home that could serve the purpose.

Portable flashes

Being a photographer it is obvious that you will have a set of portable flash also known as speedlights and strobes. You can position the lights in the studio as per your needs.

Should you not have these, check out all the flash and filter options in your phone which you could use. Go on to youtube to learn more about them if needed.

The Background

An important aspect of your at-home studio is having a few background options that you can use for different shoots.

As a start, choose a wall where you can mount backgrounds. Put up studio paper, or any background paper or a vinyl backdrop. If you do not have any of these available, you can play with cloth available at home to bring alive some cool backdrops.

Props

Props help in bringing pictures to life, from evoking emotions to conveying messages. When at home, get creative with your use of props. Be it an umbrella, a hat or a furry scarf, you can simply anything to create that perfect story.

Once you are ready, get clicking!

Here are some equipment that you can choose for a home studio:

Hanumex Green BackDrop

The background stands is not included with this product. The backdrop comes with rod pocket on each top edge that can be draped or hung. Its edges have been finely tailored to prevent tears.

The 8x12ft background is perfect for television, video production and digital photography. Rod pocket on each top edge allows it to be draped or hung. The product is finished along all edges to prevent tears. Made of 100% pure muslin, good vertical sense and durable.

SHYLOC 18 Inches Big LED Ring Light for Photo and Video with Tripod

SHYLOC Ring Lights are controlled via the IR remote controller or the knob on the stand. Adjust the color temperature from 3000K to 6000K easily without using color filters. Achieve cold white light or warm light to hide blemishes and change skin tones quickly and easily. LED SMD design and 480 pcs LED beads on our Ring Light offers more light for your camera photography, live streaming, Facebook Live, beauty makeup, selfies, and videos.

Each SHYLOC Ring Light has a rotating (360 degrees) phone holder and a retractable tripod that effortlessly helps you capture different levels of brightness and angles of lighting! The phone holder is suitable for most smartphones.

Sonia 42-inch / 107 cm 5 in 1 Collapsible Multi-Disc Light Reflector with Bag

The foldable reflector kit is a versatile device to be used both indoor as well as outdoor for providing shadow-lighting detail in your subject. Sonia 42-inch/107cm 5-in-1 collapsible multi-disc light reflector comes with silver, gold, black, white, and translucent. These are the most popular reflectors in photograph.

Silver reflector increases the specular highlights & yields a high contrast image, gold helps in achieving warm glowing skin tones. The black reflector block out unwanted light. White produces an even, natural-coloured bounce light that works beautifully as a fill light source. The translucent one is used to diffuse light, producing a broad light source & a soft wrap-around effect. Durable and flexible steel spring frame ensures easy spreading and closing.

