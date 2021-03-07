Secure Dog collars for your furry friends

Strong collar

Pawzone brings this 1 Inch Black Dog Collar. It has a premium look and feel. Pawzone collars are adjustable & comfortable for your dogs. It is much stronger and long-lasting than any dog collar you’ve seen before. These collars are made of high-quality nylon that meets the highest standards of quality & a successful combination of beauty and functionality. It has a strong buckle that keeps it secure. It is made of anti-rust stainless steel. You love your pet, they need proper care so an average quality product is not enough for them, and they need the best!

Provides good control

This collar is by Pets Like. It is a Poly Collar that is Red in colour and 25mm in width. Petslike Polly collars are for medium breed adult dogs. It also can be used for large breed puppies who are between the 3-5 months’ age bracket. This collar is made up of good quality material which makes the product long-lasting and durable. A perfect collar provides more control of your pouch when needed and ensures that they will not be able to back out of the collar. A Polly collar is more strong and comfortable for puppy and adult dog. it is washable and can be kept clean.

Funky Colours

FORFURS brings this cool looking Dog Collar which is for Medium breed dogs and is 14-18 inches long. The Martingale Collar has Brass Fittings and is Neon Orange and Lime Green in colour. All the material is handpicked for design, comfort and durability. These belts are also available in various different colour combinations. The belts are adjustable so they are convenient for your pet as well as you. The products are made in the workshop based in Kanpur or the manufacturing partners who are family-based businesses with skilled artisans. The product is made in India.

Soft fabric

Petwale brings this fun Orange with Blue Dog Martingale Collar. It is made for small breed dogs. These will help teach your dog to walk well on a leash & prevent a nervous dog from slipping out. The collar is made up of fabric which gives a different kind of comfort to your pet. This collar is lightweight which makes it comfortable for you to handle. Looser than traditional collars for less fur breakage, tangles and skin irritation. Breathable fabric that's easy on your pet's skin and a soft webbing, for a comfortable and yet stylish look with new rust-proof fittings. A tug on the leash applies even pressure around the neck, preventing trachea damage. It has a strong buckle that keeps it secure. It is much stronger and long-lasting than any dog collar you’ve seen before.