Secure cryptocurrency wallets to store your money

Secure your digital independence

This little hardware wallet is designed to be a universal vault for all your digital assets. You can store and encrypt your coins, passwords, and other digital keys with peace of mind. The touchscreen gives you an intuitive and convenient interface to verify and approve all operations. No need to worry if you ever lose your device, you can just recover your entire wallet by using the 12-word recovery seed that comes with it. With this hardware wallet, you own your data. Be it cryptocurrencies, passwords, or other digital keys. Thanks to this hardware wallet, securing digital assets has never been easier. This product is perfect for you if you need assurance in safely securing your digital assets.

Military-grade security

This wallet is the world's first wireless hardware storage device that supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and EOS. The sleek, slim, and light design gives you the feel of a credit card. It fits perfectly in any wallet. You can connect the hardware wallet via BlueTooth, thus making it extremely user friendly. It is compatible with iOS as well as Android devices. No need to charge the battery regularly as a one-time charge lasts for over 4 weeks. If you need to have all your investments right in your pocket at all times, this wallet is for you.

Get ultimate security

If you want the best security without giving up convenience, this wallet is for you. This wallet never exposes your private keys. So it doesn’t matter if your computer or the internet is unsafe. Using the small monochrome display you can also verify the transaction contents. That’s why the transactions made by this wallet are safest. You can just connect this wallet to the computer and follow the instructions. There are only two buttons, with which you can confirm or deny. This makes using this wallet hassle-free and easy. Get this hardware wallet if simple but safe is what you are looking for in the cold storage.

Easy to manage hardware wallet

Safe but sturdy. This wallet is made from stainless steel making it robust. This wallet protects your key in a certified chip. Not only is this wallet secure but it also secures over 1500 crypto assets. It also requires no battery. You can directly connect it to the computer using USB. The transactions are confirmed with help of a secure OLED display. You can just tap on its side buttons. What makes this wallet unique is its own operating system to protect against malicious attacks. If you’re looking for a secure wallet with the added benefit of sturdiness, this wallet is for you.