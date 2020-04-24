Scrumptious Desert Recipes for Vegans or the lactose intolerant!

Vegan carrot cake: If you love the flavour of carrots then this is the perfect sweet dish for you. A vegan carrot cake just goes on to prove that you do not need dairy products to make a dessert delectable.

Ingredients

• 250ml vegetable oil

• 300mg brown sugar

• 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla essence

• 200ml almond milk

• 400gm plain flour

• 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

• 1 ½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1 orange zest

• 4 medium carrots, grated

• 75g chopped walnuts

Method

• Heat the oven to 180 degrees

• Grease cake tins with a little vegetable oil

• Whisk oil and sugar and add the vanilla and almond milk to it in a container

• Combine the baking powder, flour, bicarbonate of soda, orange zest, ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a separate bowl

• Stir in the carrots and nuts

• Bake for 25-30 minutes. Take it out from the oven using gloves. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring.

Vegan cupcakes with banana and peanut butter

Ingredients

• 250 gm flour

• 140gm powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

• 240 gm egg free mayonnaise

• 2 large ripe bananas mashed

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 25 gm vegan dark chocolate

• Peanut butter

Method

• Heat oven to 170 degree Celsius

• Line muffin tins with cases

• In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, 1.2 teaspoon salt and bicarbonate of soda

• In another bowl pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones and mix with a spoon until combined, Spoon the mixtures into the cases and bake for twenty minutes

• Cool down and add a tablespoon of peanut butter on each cupcake

