Say yes to hygiene with these steam sterilizers for baby bottles

User-friendly design

Here is a sterilizer that can kill maximum germs to protect your baby's health. You can sterilize breastfeeding equipments conveniently using this sterilizer. It has an adjustable design that can fit both narrow and wide neck feeding bottles. This equipment is absolutely easy to use finishing a cycle in six minutes and shuts off automatically. You only need to pour some water into the sterilizer and it will do the rest of the job. Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer is made of a good quality BPA free material which is safe to use. It kills harmful germs and protects your baby from tummy upsets and diarrhea.

High speed

Here is a sterilizer that will get the job done under 9 minutes. This sterilizer can be used with ease and sterilize up to six bottles in few minutes. R for Rabbit Peter Fighter Plus is free of BPA and other harmful chemicals, killing maximum bacteria. Along with speed, this sterilizer also has a large accommodation capacity. It also has an inbuilt timer display to notify when it will shut down. In case there is low water inside the sterilizer, it also comes with an auto shutdown feature for safety reasons. This product is quite useful and I can pose as a perfect gift for new parents.

Extra safe

This sterilizer is simple and offers quality performance. It has a unique 2-in-1 design that allows you to sterilize bottles, accessories and other equipments separately. Fisher Price Steam Max Sterilizer keeps safety at utmost importance. It is made of safe food grade, BPA free material and features an auto shutdown function that avoids dry heating, ensuring safety of your baby products. It is also easy to use with a one-dial option that lets you choose the duration for which you want to sterilize your equipments. It provides optimum sterilization with superb 500W power and steam that penetrates at higher temperature than a dishwasher.

Convenient pair of tongs

Here is a sterilizer that provides quality functioning and also looks very cute. This steam sterilizer has a large rack capacity that can keep six wide and narrow neck bottles with other small accessories as well. It is quick, taking only 8 minutes to efficiently complete the sterilization process. Luvlap Royal Electric Steam Sterilizer keeps all the containers sterilized and absolutely safe until the lid is opened. It can clean 99.9% bacteria and germs so you can feed your baby without the fear of getting sick. It also has an auto shutdown feature for safety purpose. This product comes with a pair of tongs so you can lift the hot container with ease.