Ghee that has you wanting more

Whether it's your day to indulge in stuffed parathas or a simple rice and daal meal, either is incomplete without at least a dollop of ghee. When you taste this ghee that has been churned from cultured curd prepared with pure grass-fed cows' milk, it'll be all the more difficult to resist. This ghee is loaded with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and helps keep the body healthy. It is prepared with no harmful additives, and you should buy it if you're longing for homemade ghee but don't have the time to make it at home.

Maintain health and boost immunity

With the goodness of Vitamin A and soluble fats, this ghee made with 100% pure cow milk acts as an immunity booster on regular consumption. The milk with which it is prepared is sourced from indigenous cows bred locally. Not only does this help deliver that traditional taste you love, but it also supports local businesses in rural India. So the next time you are stocking up on ghee for your everyday needs or to prepare festive sweets, you should try this one out.

Ghee made with fresh cream

You may have heard your grandmother tell you that ghee does good things to your body, and she's right. But this is when the ghee you consume is 100 % pure like this one. This product is made with fresh cream and nothing else - you'll know when you get a whiff of the ghee and feel its grainy texture. It aids in good digestion, helps you stay active, strengthens your sensory organs, keeps your skin healthy, stimulates muscle movements, and so much more. Buy this ghee if you're looking for something to build immunity.

Ghee for a good source of energy

This ghee is made with milk sourced from buffaloes, and so it is naturally white. Not only does it taste great when eaten with your daily meals, but it will also add tons of flavour to your sweet or savoury recipes. The ghee is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and is perfect for making kheers and halwas or on idlis and rotis. It stays fresh for almost nine months since the date of packaging - but we're sure you won't have to wait that long to polish it off. Get this product if you're looking for pure buffalo ghee.