Say hello to sound sleeping with these comfortable mattresses

Adjusts according to your sleeping position

You can say good bye to all your back problems. This mattress features an advanced sleep solution that will help you reduce pain in your back so you can sleep peacefully. It engineered to adjust according to your sleep position giving you maximum comfort. Sleep X Ortho Mattress has multiple layers of memory, resilient and rebounded foam, combined together give you spine the best support solution. It is made of premium material and comes pre-assembled. It also features a neem fresh technology that allows your body to breathe while sleeping.

Made of cotton material

After sleeping on this mattress, you will wake up as fresh as a daisy, every single day! It is made of a breathable fresh cotton fabric and features natural rubberized coil to give your back the support it requires. This mattress also helps in correcting your posture and maintaining it. Extra Sleep Coir Mattresses are long lasting and comfortable. The PU Foam layer in the mattress enhances the support you require while sleeping. The cotton material provides breathability and the right temperature for your body and your bed to sleep.

Features a smart grid technology

You will never want to get up from your bed after you sleep on this mattress. It is made with a new and unique design, making it one of a kind. The well-crafted smart grid technology gives you twice the support and comfort compared to other mattresses. The mattress adjusts ergonomically to your body giving your spine utmost care. It is made of a hyper-elastic polymer material that is directly sourced from Japan. The mattress has multiple hollow grids that make sure hot air doesn’t get trapped in it. It ensures you get a great sleep experience.

Dual-sided mattress for different benefits

If you wish to sleep like a baby, then this mattress is the ultimate option for you. It features two layers of foam covered in a breathable fabric that helps your sleep better. The soft foam layer will make you feel like you are on a cloud and the high resilience layer gives the support that your back needs to sleep comfortably. Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress can be used on both sides according to your preference. They grey side is medium-firm giving you support and the white side is medium-soft, which is for those who prefer soft comfort. You get all the benefits at a very reasonable rate.