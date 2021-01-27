Say goodbye to hunger with these instant cup noodles

Delicious and easy chicken noodles

This is one of our early favourites – the reason is simple. When it comes to cup noodles, we're used to just adding hot water and chowing down hungrily. The bold, authentic flavour of spicy, chunky chicken is unmistakable when it comes to this one. Convenient and easy to prepare, this is great to stock in your office pantry or take on Travel. Just three minutes and some boiling water gives you a bowl of savoury, flavorful noodles that are worth a try and going back for seconds.

Super savoury Korean flavours

These Korean kimchi flavored noodles are easily prepared in a pinch and come with dehydrated vegetables to make it wholesome and tasty. Well flavored, not overly salty, and even looks like a homemade dish, these noodles have excellent elasticity and depth of flavour. While this pack is vegetarian, you can go ahead and add some chopped up boiled eggs or leftover chicken for a protein boost. If you love the excellent taste of original Korean flavours, we say these come pretty close and are worth a taste.

Classic Indian masala flavour

A childhood favourite, these masala noodles are a great combination of Maggi's iconic masala flavour and the convenience of an instant cup of noodles. Whether you're travelling, in a hurry or just need a quick pick-me-up snack halfway through the day, this cup of noodles is the easiest solution. The masala contains the bold flavours of whole spices and goes a long way in making the taste memorable and moreish. Well packaged and with an easy-to-use foldable fork, if you're a diehard fan of Maggi noodles, grab this one today,

Enjoy delightful veggie noodles

Getting vegetarian options when you're out travelling can be difficult. Safe and easy to prepare, these cup noodles are perfect to chow down when you are hungry and need something to tide you over. All you need is a cup of hot water to enjoy these bowls of noodles loaded with veggies like corn, peas, beans and cabbage. The unique recipe by ITC makes sure that you get long, non-sticky, and an incredibly delicious dish with a unique spice blend and five different kinds of dehydrated vegetables, including peas. If you're looking for a new instant noodle to try, pick this one.