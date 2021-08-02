For a spicy flavour

This instant noodle brings a whole new level of flavour to your taste buds. The recipe includes a blend of 20 different herbs and spices that are sure to satisfy your hunger. The addition of the spicy flavouring to the simmering noodles creates an instantly pleasing aroma. The recipe has been fortified with iron and covers 15% of your daily requirement of iron. The product ships in a pack of 12, so you never fall short of your favourite noodle recipe. Buy it to save on cooking time.

Great tasting noodles in a jiffy

If you love a big bowl of delicious noodles then, this pack is for you. The recipe contains fresh vegetables that are dehydrated at a low temperature. In addition to making the dish tasty, they add texture and nutrients to your meal. These instant noodles are a source of 5 essential nutrients- iron, calcium, vitamin C, folic acid and protein. The instant noodle recipe contains no added flavouring or food colours, making it a healthy snack option. Buy it to enjoy a quick bite at any time of the day.

Try something new

This instant noodle is made from purple corn flour. The noodles' unique purple hue is caused due to the presence of anthocyanins (colour pigments), naturally found in purple corn. Anthocyanins have been shown in studies to be involved in the reduction of inflammation caused by diabetes. The Aglio Olio is an Italian dish that is made with simple ingredients like oil and garlic. The noodle recipe is not very spicy and can be enjoyed by the whole family. What’s more, this product contains no MSG or preservatives. Buy it for a taste of Italian cuisine.

The quick and healthy option

These noodles are made from 70% millet and 30% wheat flour. Ragi flour has several health benefits and is a good source of non-dairy calcium. Ragi is also rich in polyphenols and dietary fibres when compared to maize or wheat. The product ships in a pack of 3, which makes it ideal for a speedy meal that’s large enough for a big family. Instant noodles generally have a long shelf, so you won’t have to worry about storage. Buy it for the great-tasting goodness of Ragi.