Say cheers in style with these stunning glasses

All purpose wine glasses

Ideal for parties or everyday use, these wine glasses are classic yet stylish. The wine glass beautifully holds all types of wine, and it works especially well for white varieties like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio. This uncommon stemware set is made of elite Star Glass, a lead-free chemical composition that produces ultra clear, immaculate, and staggering wine glasses. The set also works well as a housewarming or holiday gift for that wine conneisseur friend. Bring home these all purpose wine glasses to make a wonderful addition to your barware collection.

Made from high quality Crystal

These Cognac glasses have been expertly hand blown to create the perfect beverage presentation and offer modern style with a hint of the traditional. These glasses are hand made from high quality Crystal for enhanced durability and clarity. The enlarged balloon shape of the brandy glass ensures that it can be comfortably cupped in one hand, thus allowing your favourite Liqueur to be gently warmed, releasing the complex flavours and aromas for a smoother finish. Bring home these extra large crystal glasses to flaunt sophistication serve an after dinner cognac, Brandy, or Baileys.

Ideal glasses for wine and cocktails

These stemless design modern and simple classy, add elegance compared to ordinary glasses. Glass body curve perfectly fit in your hand they will add class and brilliance to any table. These glasses hold up to 380 ML of red or white wine or your favorite beverage. They are ideal for serving wines and cocktails for casual entertainment and are durable enough for everyday use.

They are made from 100% lead-free glass. Eliminating the risk of stem breakage, these glasses are dishwasher safe. Broad base eliminates risk of stem breakage of traditional wine glasses.

Made from high quality Bulgarian glasses

Crafted with finesse these shot glasses are made using high quality glass from Bulgaria. They will complement your minibar well. They also make for a thoughtful gifting choice. This glassware is designed to withstand extreme temperature change and therefore can also be used to serve chilled beverages. The transparent glasses with their sleek shape look elegant and are dishwasher-safe for convenient washing and maintenance. This set of 30ml shot glass can be used during crazy friday night parties with your friends. These can also double up as measuring glasses when you prepare cocktails or mocktails.