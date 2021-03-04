Say cheers in style with these stunning glasses

Best wine glasses

Made of exclusive Star Glass, which is lead-free, these stunning wine glasses are laser cut and have a beautiful bulb-like shape. The long stem feels natural and comfortable to hold while allowing you to swirl and open up the lower notes of the wine easily. Italian-crafted, this elegant crystal wine set is excellent for tasting parties, intimate get-togethers, and just about any occasion that you'd like to raise a glass and celebrate special moments.

Warm-up to these balloon snifters

This set of snifters can be used for any spirit, and even several cocktails, yet it's most often used to serve cognac, brandy, whiskey, port and more. Designed to help evaporation and concentration of aromas, these glasses have been expertly handled, blown to create the perfect combination of presentation, style, and sophistication. Made with top-quality, lead-free crystal, you can enjoy enhanced durability and easy maintenance. Dishwasher safe and very versatile, get this set if you're looking for a set to complete your glass collection.

Enjoy shooters and more

Shot glasses do many things well. Besides working to measure drinks, you can use them to serve up shooters and measure liquid ingredients when you cook. Made with premium quality glass imported from Bulgaria this set of 6 is designed to withstand extreme temperature change and is great for everything from frozen jello shots to fiery beverages. Transparent and sleekly shaped, you should pick up this dishwasher-safe set for your next party right away.

Trend and versatile

Stemless glasses are perfect if you plan to use these glasses for more than just wine. Some connoisseurs argue that several red wines actually benefit from being cradled in the palms of the hand. Besides, there's no fear of toppling over thanks to the broad base. The stemless design of these glasses is modern and elegant and curves perfectly to fit in your hands. Each of these easily holds up to 380 ML of your favorite beverage and is made from 100% lead-free glass. If you're looking for a fuss-free wine glass that is also dishwasher safe, get these today.