Savor the 3 ingredient Chocolate Cake at Home!

Recipe

Ingredients Quantity Required

Bourbon biscuit 120 gm - 2 Packet

Milk 1 Cup

Eno 1 Packet

Chocolate Ganache (Optional)

Method

Firstly, line a normal saucepan grease it with oil. Then place butter paper, cut it in a round shape to line the pan, and grease it again till it’s nicely secured.

Next, take two packets of Bourbon biscuit. Break them and put them in a jar. Grind it for a minute till it’s a fine powder. Transfer the powder to the bowl.

Then gradually add one cup milk and keep mixing it well till its a smooth cake batter-like consistency. Mix the dry and wet ingredients with the help of a spatula. Begin by slowly running the spatula along the sides of the bowl and then bring the spatula towards the center of the bowl.

Add one packet, Eno. Add one spoon milk. Mix well till a smooth batter is ready. Pour into the pan completely and spread uniformly. Place the Pan on a Preheated tawa. Cover the lid and let it cook for 30 mins. If you have an oven at home set it in a preheated oven, at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

Remove lid after 30 minutes. Insert a knife or toothpick to check if it's cooked well. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is ready.

Remove it from the pan-mould when its cooled completely after 10 minutes. Use a knife on the edges of the pan and un mould it. Flip the pan on a plate or on a turn table. Remove butter paper.

Additionally you can use chocolate ganache to spread it on the top. You can even make it more fun by adding some grated chocolate on top.

All these tools can help make your baking experience easier and more fun. You can use a microwave oven or even an OTG to bake more than just cakes.

