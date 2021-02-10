Save your hands with these top electric dishwashers

IFB Neptune FX Fully Electronic Dishwasher

This dishwasher is suitable for families with up to 6 members. One place setting consists of a dinner plate, dessert plate, single glass, soup bowl, tea cup with saucer, knife, spoons and fork. It comes with 5 pre-installed wash programs which are heavily soiled, hygiene, lightly soiled, normal and super 50 minutes. The space utility is great in this machine with 4 shelves in the upper rack; adjustable upper basket when loaded; foldable wires in the lower rack. The height of the upper basket is adjustable. It is equipped with a child lock, led display on the control panel for error detection, overflow and leakage protection.

LG 14 Place Settings Wi - Fi Dishwasher

This dishwasher comes with 9 wash programs which include true steam, quad wash, dual wash, quiet, turbo, auto, eco, gentle and quick. It is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic, etc. It is ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains. The other unique features include four washing arms, multi-directional rotation, foldable tines, easy height adjustment, smooth operation, turbo cycle, dual zone wash, half load, machine clean reminder, smart diagnosis, personalised settings, minimalist exterior design and an elegant interior design. It has easy to use button controls and 14 place settings which lets you clean various kinds of utensils at a time.

KAFF DW Centra 60, Free Standing Dishwasher

It has12 standard place settings including freestanding dishwashers with three stage filtration systems ideal for mid-sized families. It has an adjustable automatic rinse agent detergent, automatic detergent dispenser, salt container with water softener, three stage filtration system, delay function, memory function. It is equipped with 4 wash programmes - intensive wash, eco wash, 90 min wash and rapid wash. This dishwasher has a stainless-steel interior and easy push control with digital display. This appliance is energy efficient and has a noise level of 55 dbz making it quiet.

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Faber dishwasher comes with 12 place settings and 6 wash programs - intensive, self-clean, eco, 90 minimum, glass and rapid 12 place setting. It is highly suitable for a family of up to 6 members. One place setting consists of a plate, glass, bowl, cup, knife, spoon, fork. The appliance consumes 10-17 litres depending upon the programs and is energy efficient. The height of the upper rack is adjustable and it has foldable racks. The appliance comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and 5 years rust through.