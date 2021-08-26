Great quality

INNAXA A5 Size Ecofriendly Notebook is for people who love being a minimalist. The quality of the paper is great. The thick paper keeps ink from bleeding through for neater-looking writing. It is a multipurpose notebook: Ideal for keeping a travelogue, a daily journal, planning, note-taking and something important. You can design the cover yourself. This is eco friendly and you will surely love using this notebook.

Beautiful design

PaperXL Mandala Notebook Diary has a beautiful cover of mandala design. It looks very pretty and can make a great gift if someone loves writing. The quality of the paper is also very nice. This is perfect for notes, to-do lists, ideas, memories, expenses, composing, sketching, planning & much more. It is an all purpose notebook which is lightweight and easy to use and carry. This will make a great purchase.

Smart doodle-art

Doodle Sarcastic Fluency Soft Bound 2021 Eco-Friendly Notebook looks very smart. Its cover has a nice doodle art with phrases. The small white space to draw at the bottom of every page is a great feature. The cover is very pretty and has a smooth velvety feel. The print is good too.

Value for money

MACRO A5 ECO Friendly Set of 3 Spiral NOTEBOOKS comes with a bookmark. The quality of the paper is very nice and you will love using it. The pages are thick and ink will not bleed. Also, this can be a good gift as well. Each diary is hand made by an in house artisan and the cover on top is 100% eco friendly. It can also serve as a bullet journal and project notebook for work, allowing you to lay them flat for easier writing.