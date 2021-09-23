The smarter way to cool your home efficiently.

This Smart Split AC is far from ordinary. Its innovative Wi-Fi control features enable it to connect with Alexa, MirAIe and Google Assistant, giving you the luxury of controlling your AC functions from your smartphone or tablet. This compact AC is made with high-quality plastic and saves those bucks in your pocket due to its energy-efficient functioning. With Powerful and Dry Mode fulfilling all cooling needs, you won't complain about noise from the indoor unit as the AC has the lowest noise levels in this segment at 43 dB only. This is a reliable option that also ensures longevity.

Suitable for halls and lar

This powerful split AC comes with dust filters and an air purifier which help in managing the quality of your indoor air. Its cooling capacity proved sufficient even in larger rooms and worked to maintain lower temperatures for long hours. Apart from that, this AC is also sustainable and environmentally friendly as it uses R32 refrigerant instead of R410A refrigerant, reducing the adverse impact on global climate. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in copper condenser coil which enhances the cooling capacity. Again, its low noise feature helps even the lightest sleepers rest peacefully and doesn't feel disruptive at all.

Suitable for all-day use

With its efficient cooling capacity, this beautiful gold-coloured AC manages to beat the heat even in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the low power consumption makes it suitable even for all-day usage. It comes with a backlit remote, which makes it easy to operate even in low light. It is also fitted with a superfine mesh filter that purifies the air. Its super slit fins look sleek and stylish and help in heat exchange and cooling the room faster. This feature-packed AC lives up to its expectations and is a good value for money.

Enjoy faster and uniform cooling

This 2 ton AC employs a solid range of features needed to provide an impressive performance. It uses an eco-friendly refrigerant - R-32 and an inverter rotary compressor. The Copper condenser is another helpful feature since copper wires have a higher heat transfer coefficient than aluminium and are sturdier. Its active carbon filter removes unpleasant odours, and its dust and silver ion filters keep the air inside free from dust and bacteria. With several modes to choose from like cool, fan, dry and auto, this is your best choice if you’re looking to invest in a quality air-conditioner.