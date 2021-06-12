All-purpose

If you're a first-time shaver, this bikini and facial trimmer will help you navigate tricky and sensitive body parts that are prone to ingrown hairs, bumps, and razor cuts. It comes with two main attachments. The two-sided precision head and comb allow you to shape your eyebrows and take care of the hair on your upper lip, jawline, and under your arms too. The bikini head also comes with a comb that separates hair strands gently before trimming them down. It works perfectly on wet and dry skin and is compact, easy to control, and travel-friendly too.

For sensitive skin

The battery-operated Veet Sensitive Touch Expert Trimmer has a 45-minute run time and is waterproof so it's a shower essential. This tool is designed to address hair removal in areas like the eyebrows, sideburns, and bikini areas. The titanium-coated stainless steel blades remove hair in one easy swipe. You don't have to go over the area multiple times. This is perfect if you have sensitive skin that is prone to bumps and rashes. This product comes with accessories like a trimmer that helps shape eyebrows, a travel pouch, and a cleaning brush that will help keep your blades free of oil, dirt, and debris.

Miracle worker

The best thing about this trimmer is the amount of time you'll save grooming yourself. This battery-operated cordless trimmer comes with four length settings which allow you to get a customized trim and shave. Pop the click-on comb with rounded teeth over the blade to take care of stubborn areas gently without any pulling, snagging, and tugging. The On/Off power button is located in a convenient spot, so you won't accidentally switch it off mid-shave. It also doesn't overheat, can be used on wet or dry skin, and can be held however you feel most comfortable.

For painless hair removal

This product is designed to work for every penny you spend on it. The three main attachments include an eyebrow trimmer, a bikini head (both with a runtime of 60 minutes and a body and facial shaver head that has a runtime of 45 minutes. All components are changeable and washable. Both the eyebrow trimmer and the bikini head come with combs that make it easy to shape and trim wayward hair. The body shaver is gentle on the skin and removes both fine and thick hair painlessly and effectively. Since this tool is rechargeable, you don't have to replenish batteries and you can get plenty of use of it between charges.