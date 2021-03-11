Satisfy your chocolate cravings with these top brownie mixes

Seriously addictive

Made with the goodness of multi-grains like Oats, jowhar and Amarnath, this brownie mix is a healthier alternative. Maida is known to raise your bad cholesterol (LDL), clogs arteries and causes mood swings, while wheat can cause high blood sugar levels and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. It is good news then that the mix uses no wheat and maida, satisfying your sweet tooth addictions while cutting out the bad stuff. The mix can be made with eggs or yoghurt as an egg substitute, depending on your preference. Regardless, the brownies taste like little slices of heaven.

Chocolate makes everything better

This brownie mix is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. The mix serves up ten brownies, perfect for a kids birthday party or just as a special treat. The recipe is simple to follow with only a few ingredients to source. All you need to do is add the Brownie Mix to oil, water and eggs in a bowl, mix lightly for 30 seconds and then vigorously for 3 minutes until well blended. Spread the batter evenly in a baking pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Please wait for the cake to cool before digging in. Yes! we know it will be hard. Pair it with vanilla ice cream to create a dessert to die for.

With happiness baked in

This mix serves up 16 moist brownies filled with chocolaty goodness. The brownie mix is 100% vegetarian, making it a must-try for the vegans out there. To make the brownies, you stir in water and oil to the brownie mix to get a smooth batter and bake for 30-35 minutes. The recipe does not call for eggs, making it a pure vegetarian delicacy. Now! to truly make it out of this world amazing, just add walnuts, chocolate syrup and nuts. Make it for your kids and watch them lick their bowls once they are done.

Sinfully good

Made from whole 100% organic whole wheat flour and jaggery, this fudge brownie mix cuts down on the calories but not the scrumptiousness. The brownie mix contains no preservatives, no food colours, no white sugar, no maida and no artificial flavours. Want to go eggless? For the vegans of the planet, instantly whip up a batch of chocolate brownies that is moist, rich and intense, using fresh curd as an alternative to eggs. Use this ready-mix to impress your family and friends with your world-famous dessert-making skills. We won't tell!