Sarees for family functions

Complete comfort all day long

This saree is made from synthetic cotton fabric, a blend of 40% cotton and 60% synthetic. It is moisture-wicking and helps dry sweat quicker, releasing it into the environment keeping you cool through the day. It has a very soothing to eyes colour combination of white with grey strips of varying thickness and golden borders. This is great for family functions that go on for a large part of the day. It looks very sober and decent along with being super comfortable, thus can be used in the office, or casual use. GoSriKi Synthetic Cotton Saree with Blouse Piece is advised to dry clean or hand wash only and has a length of 6 yards with blouse piece included.

Effortless draping fabric

A beautiful combination of white and pink with floral design printed in patches and pink borders. It is made from georgette fabric that is light in weight and breathable. The saree is structured in a way to nicely drape across your body and flowing effortlessly down creating an eye-catching look. If you are looking for a saree to be worn for family functions in the evenings, you should definitely consider Anni Designer Women's Georgette Saree that is 5.50 meters in length and comes with a blouse piece.

Broad zari worked border

This gorgeous maroon saree is manufactured from Banarasi silk fabric richly woven with floral butti in golden giving it a regal and appealing look. The borders have a broad zari work in floral pattern along with intricate designing on the whole pallu. The golden floral design on the maroon fabric looks royal and attractive. It is a best fit for religious occasions and festive celebrations. Leeza store Women's Banarasi Saree which feels very soft and comfortable is 6.3 meter long and comes with an unstitched blouse with same weaving work.

