Sanitary pads for an eco-friendly and comfortable period

Toxin and paraben-free

This set of pads comes with an ion chip formula that prevents the multiplication of bacteria, helps to treat infection, and kills 99.99% of bacteria to help maintain lasting freshness & protection. Made with the finest cotton these pads use zero chemicals. It also neutralizes odor and promotes comfort during the menstrual cycle. For medium to low menstrual flow, you can use these pads for up to 8 hours and avoid any rashes and infections. Pick this up if you are looking for a product that promotes natural and biodegradable sanitary pads and supports women-owned small enterprises.

Soft, premium organic cotton

These sanitary pads have a 100% organic cotton top sheet along with bamboo pulp for extra leakage protection. Its natural formula of cotton mixed with bamboo takes less time to decompose and promotes sustainability. These sanitary pads are chemical-free, anti-bacterial and also reduce concerns about rashes and allergies. Even the packaging of these pads is made from recyclable material. This pack of 10 is good enough to sustain at least two medium-flow menstrual cycles. If you do go through a heavy flow or are looking for an overnight 8-9 hours of worry-free protection then this one's for you.

For long-lasting comfort

This sanitary pad comes with eight layers of protection so that you have to worry less about any leakage. These biodegradable and anti-bacterial anion sanitary pads are super absorbent and come in a 16 pack of L size. The anion formula used to make these pads neutralizes the odor instead of masking it and also reduces cramps. Perfect for your daily use, they are soft and provide a rash-free experience. Pick this up if you like super thin pads with heavy absorbency.

Ultra-thin and natural

Made with natural ingredients like corn, sugarcane, cassava, and straw bale this sanitary pad is super-absorbent, biodegradable, and Ultra-thin. Its absorption has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which help to soothe skin irritations. Reliable even during a heavy flow, its protective adhesive wings give you maximum safety and comfort without any leakages. These pads look unique and are black but do not use any artificial colors, are chlorine-free, paraben-free, and toxic-free. Perfect for women who prefer long-lasting pads that can absorb more and are also light-weight.