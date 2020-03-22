Sandals that are perfect for the summer

Sparx Men's Athletic and Outdoor Sandals

This colorful men's outdoor sandal features a hook and loop closure with adjustable velcro straps for a snug fit that you can adjust as per your foot size. Stay comfortable as you walk in these sandals with a grooved outer sole and an anti-slip grip sole. The unique stitch detailing is a creative choice and utilitarian making this pair of outdoor sandals stronger and more durable over the years. An Adjustable toe strap and velcro fastening make it easy to flip open and adjust in a second. Designed to make sure they make a subtle yet smart fashion statement, you can wear these trendy sandals anywhere which makes it a great buy!

Woodland Men's Sandals

For sandals that go beyond pool and beachwear, head straight to these Woodland men’s sandals. Undoubtedly on-point and already popular, this casual sandal can be worn as both a slip-on or as a sandal with a back-strap. An epitome of comfort and functional walking footwear, this casual looking sandal will effortlessly tackle everything from urban terrains around the city to weekend hikes and exploring. The rugged upper protects your feet from the rough environment while the rubber sole grips the ground and improves balance even in wet weather conditions. With a style that's meant to outlast any trend, cleaning is easy with a leather cleaner/leather shampoo and a good quality brush to remove loose surface dirt. We highly recommend this to anyone who wants a classy pair of sandals!

BATA Women's Aroma San Fashion Sandals

Whether you’re headed on a summer getaway or girls’ night out, you’re going to need the perfect sandal. Designed with a 2.5-inch heel, minimal yet secure strap design, you won’t find your feet sliding around as you step out and on the town. Office-appropriate or music festivals are among the best summer sandals for any occasion. Take your springtime cues from the streets of Paris as you show off these flossy sandals and explore. Now looking effortlessly chic is as easy as putting on this eye-catching pair of BATA Women's Aroma San Fashion Sandals. It is understated yet as classy as it gets, which is a rare combination. We’d suggest get your feet in these sandals and get flaunting!

PARAGON Women's Pink Fashion Sandals

A fresh take on the classic strappy wedge sandal by Paragon features a minimalist style and a 1.76-inch heel to uplift any outfit. Trendy and comfortable, the lightweight design and synthetic upper make it great to wear in all kinds of weather and to various kinds of social events. Trendy and comfortable, they feature a one toe strap and an elastic ankle strap. With a heel height of just a few inches and a bright pink colour, these delightful strappy sandals are more stable and comfortable than your average heeled shoe without but don't miss the mark on being fashion-forward and versatile. The colours will make you happy and the comfortable fit will make you want to wear these every time, everywhere you go!

