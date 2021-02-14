Sandal and turmeric soap

Complete skincare

Give yourself the unique glow of a natural beauty treatment. This soap not only makes your skin smooth and soft but also leaves you with a long-lasting radiance that will earn you many compliments. While sandalwood removes blemishes and makes skin plump, turmeric's antibacterial properties combat acne and give a youthful glow to the face and body. Suitable for all skin types, all you have to do is lather and then gently massage it over the skin. For best results, leave it on for 2 minutes before washing it off.

The perfect solution to winter's dryness

We all know that Sandalwood soap has a lot of therapeutic and skin care benefits for the user. But this pack of 9 soaps is both cost-effective and suitable for all skin types. Filled with the natural goodness of Sandal and Turmeric, you can now get trusted skincare that leaves you feeling supple and cared for every day. The integrity of high-quality ingredients, combined with natural oils, gives you clear, glowing skin while leaving you with the sweet, balsamic, woody scent of sandalwood all day. If you're looking for a daily use soap, this is the one for you.

Try some luxury Ayurveda

Dermatologically tested and crafted with precision, each bar of this soap is loaded with various oils & butter-like Coconut, Kokum, Castor, Olive, Wheatgerm, Almond, and Bio-Actives like Aloe, Mulethi among others. Luxurious and handmade, this sugar crystal soap leaves the skin feeling refreshed and healthy by removing sun-tan, dark-spots, and facial hair. Mindfully picked and 100% vegan, it's made with certified organic ingredients and is free from SLS, SLES, and parabens. Besides if you're a conscious user, you'll love the fact that it's cruelty-free and handmade.

Get your glow back

Pollution, dust, and your daily commute can take a toll on your skin. But ingredients like sandalwood oil have excellent antiseptic quality and cooling effects which help with rashes, blackheads, and eruptions. As a natural toner, it helps gently remove excess oil from the skin while also lightening skin. This sandalwood soap is the perfect regeneration expert as it not only clears tan and blemishes while working to prevent acne and pimples. No matter what kind of skin irritation you have, this 100% organic soap will help improve your skins' texture and give you back your golden glow in no time.