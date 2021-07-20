Ideal for daily use

Brought to you by a renowned oral care brand, this peppermint-flavoured mouthwash effectively protects your mouth from disease-causing germs. We love that the formulation is free from alcohol, so you won’t experience any burning sensation in your mouth after using it. With a bottle cap that doubles up as a measure, you’ll always use the recommended amount every time. To eliminate up to 99% of germs and for a refreshed mouth, the manufacturers recommend using it daily after brushing. For around-the-clock oral hygiene and freedom from bad breath, we recommend buying this one.

For healthier teeth and gums

This mouthwash’s unique formula contains ingredients that actively kill bacteria, reduce plaque, and keep your mouth clean for up to 24 hours. It comes with a pleasing minty flavour that tastes mild and leaves you with lingering freshness. It uses the anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of four essential oils; Thymol, Eucalyptol, oil of Wintergreen, and Menthol, to keep your teeth and gums well shielded from germs. Ideal for those with gum problems, when used regularly, this mouthwash can give you relief from inflamed and bleeding gums.

If you’re looking for an excellent mouthwash to help you reduce gum issues, pick this one.

Ideal for all ages

Suitable for adults and children over six years, this mouthwash really packs a punch. What sets this formulation apart from the others is that it contains beneficial fluoride. Proven to strengthen enamel and offer better protection from tooth decay, fluoride helps you build stronger teeth over time. While it eliminates germs that cause bad breath, using it regularly can also help you lighten white tooth lesions. What’s more, you won’t have to worry about damaging braces or dentures as this mouthwash does not stain and is safe for daily use.

For superior oral protection, we recommend this mouthwash.

Best natural mouthwash

Using the power of Ayurveda, this mouthwash harnesses the anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and analgesic properties of 22 herbal extracts. This includes key ingredients like Haldi, Neem, Long, and Tulsi. Convenient and effective, you can even use it as a gargle for relief from various issues like sore throats, tongue ulcers, bad breath, gum issues, and tooth pain. Its completely natural composition means that it is safe for children even if they accidentally swallow it.

If you’re looking for an excellent mouthwash free from chemicals, you can’t go wrong choosing this one.