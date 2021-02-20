Safe infant car seats for a peaceful drive

Safe and secure

This Car seat grows with your child. Install it facing the rear for infants (birth to 13 kgs) and then facing forward for older children. The car seat can be positioned in three ways depending on the age and comfort of your child. The 5-point safety harness keeps your child safe and is easy to snap together even in a rush. The side impact protection supports your baby's head, neck, and spine so that every drive is comfortable. It's compatible with all types of cars and is the ideal choice for parents with one child.

Suitable for Indian Roads

This car seat is certified by European Safety Standards (ECER44/04) but designed for Indian Roads. The soft padding on the harness, headrest, and seat keeps your baby from jostling around on the drive and the 5-point safety harness keeps your child safe. It comes with three reclining positions and you can get up to four years of use from it. The removable seat cover can be washed so spit-up and spilled snacks are not a problem. There's a height-adjustable headrest built to ensure maximum comfort.

Multi-purpose

This car seat converts to a carrycot and rocker as well as a feeding chair. Simply slide the seat belt of the car out from under it, adjust the 4-position handle, and lift it right out of the car. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around. As a car seat, its merits lie in the integrated canopy that protects your baby from sunlight and the secure 3-point safety belt. We recommend it for parents who are always on the go.

For infants

Safety should be the most crucial aspect when it comes to choosing a car seat and R for Rabbits Picaboo doesn't take it lightly. This car seat cum carry cot for infants features a rear-facing design with a five-point harness and an ECE R44/04 safety certification. The canopy attaches to the seat via three snaps so it's easy to take off if you're driving at night or if your baby is awake and wants to play as you drive. The 4-position handle makes it easy to change this car seat into a rocker or feeding chair.