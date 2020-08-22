Safe and soothing body washes for women

Makes you feel alive

The Liril Berry Blast Body Wash is packed with fizzy notes of acai and tropical berries, with hints of sparkling grapefruit that will make you feel alive and rejuvenated. Infused with the goodness of ylang-ylang essential oil and the soothing scent of iris, it will leave you with a relaxing and calm feeling. Pouring a little gel on your hand, gives you rich lather, making it suitable for everyday use and it is very easy on your pocket. You just can’t get enough of this body wash. Great budget buy.

Stimulates your senses

If you have dry skin, this is the correct body wash for you. Nivea Water Lily & Oil body wash will help keep your skin soft, moisturized and supple. It keeps your skin clean throughout the day, while maintaining its ph balance. The invigorating essence of water lily stimulates your senses and the care oil beads ensure you don’t struggle with dry and rough skin. You can use a loofah to work up lather and give you the benefits of exfoliation. It has a long lasting fragrance and moisturizing effect.

Removes pollutants

Biotique products are popular in the skin and hair care sections because of its natural ingredients. It provides a wide range of products which are absolutely chemical free.

The Apricot Refreshing Body Wash brings you the goodness of apricot which is rich in vitamin E, along with kernel oil, wild turmeric, kurchi and soap nut. This fresh-foaming body wash, helps to clean your skin without making it dehydrated and removes all the pollutants and microbes. It is a simple product that rinses off easily and maintains the natural ph level of your skin. It is suitable for every skin type. Great for women who like exotic products. .

Makes skin soft

You can get soft, smooth and shiny skin with Lux Soft Touch Body Wash. This body wash is infused with a moisturizing silk essence and French rose. It has a very delicate fragrance and a very rich and creamy lather. The silk extract in the product, makes your skin noticeably soft. This body wash is not at all harmful or harsh on your skin. It will give you a relaxing bath experience every day and the product is very reasonable. Lux is one of the most well-known beauty brands in India and is on a lot of set grocery lists.