Running waist pouches for men

Ultralight

The KACOOL Slim Running Ultra Light Bounce Waist Pouch is made using ultra-light material such as nylon and lycra so that there is moisture wicking and quick drying. The fabric is stretchable and feels extremely soft against the skin. The pouch is made of reflective material on the front pocket, so you have no issues at night. It also has dedicated earphone holes so that your music is with you even when working out. This bag is comfortable and ensures that there is no chafing, bouncing or cluttering. It is also weather resistant!

Waterproof running Pouch

The FutureKart Waterproof Running Belt Waist Pouch can be used by both men and women. It is extremely lightweight and has high elasticity, along with being waterproof, to ensure that it doesn’t get loose when out running nor does it bounce causing discomfort. It is zippered, pleated as well as weather resistant. You can easily store you keys, inhaler, wallet, ipod, earphones, phone and such other essentials in this pouch. Also, it has been designed keeping extreme rough use in mind, so you need not worry about it tearing or getting damaged as well!

Hi tech

The Champ Store’s veloz-nylon waist pouch is available in another colour – black. It provides screen touch control which is very convenient when working out and travelling. This dual layer pouch is ideal for bigscreen smartphones. It also has two separate layers inside that allows you to store all your essentials, such as, keys, earphones, cash, card and the like. The phone belt is made up of nylon and is lightweight as well as water resistant, and since it has elastic in it, it will always stay in place too!

Sweatproof

The Adofo Running Belt Waist Pouch is suitable for both men and women. It helps during workouts, especially since it stays snug and comfortably sits in, to allow you to do heavy exercises. The belt itself has countless features, such as – a shiny black plated zipper, a reflective zip for night runs, two small side pockets to store keys, a main pouch with adequate storage to keep quite a few things, a small bottle holder and a earphones slot. Since it is made of durable elastic, it helps to make your experience all the more fun!