Running shoes for women

In a mesh design

The shoe comes with high rebound foam, designed to inject new levels of energy and comfort while you go about your demanding physical routine. It has a knitted upper construction which provides room for ventilation. It is also available in myriad brilliant bright colours. A mesh design provides the wearer with the flexibility required to conduct physical activity as they are non-restricting. The lace-up feature helps secure your feet. The easy, lightweight quality of this shoe makes it stand out. The rubber soles, in toe and heel areas, help aid quick movement. If you want to speed through your training sessions, this lightweight shoe will help do that effortlessly.

Good ventilation

In super attractive soft pink, these running shoes are as fashionable as you'll find anywhere. The upper region of the shoe features a mesh and textile design for protection and breathability. Foam provides a responsive feel, and a memory tech sockliner comforts each step. Through a unique design pattern, the air moves from heel to toe, providing maximum volume cushioning. A rubber outsole adds grip, and holds you steady. Also, the extra inches add to your frame, lending you all the confidence in the world. If you value style, this shoe right here is a great find.

Fits like a dream

Apart from running, you can combine a host of activities with these shoes, like gym workout, trekking, hip-hop dance, sporting activities, among others. A breathable knitted upper construction is designed to give you the most comfortable fitting. It is easily washable and perfect for all seasons. The sole is made with lightweight compound and orthopedic soft cushion insole which provides extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip. If you want real worth for your money, this is a very fine choice to make.

Slip-on style

Pamper your feet with the perfect balance of style and functionality. The shoes are made with soft foam insoles to support the arch and comfort for the legs with a flat TRP sole for greater balance. The easy slip on style is useful for those always on the move and in a tearing hurry. The outer material of the shoe is made of cotton, which helps in easy cleaning. The toe design is curved. These not only help you put your best foot forward but also help you do that with a lot of ease. Well, if comfort is what you are looking for in a shoe, then one here is the one for you.