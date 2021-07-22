Moisture resistant

Kacool fitness workout belt is made of nylon/lycra fabric for moisture resistance, quick-drying, stretchable, and great softness against the skin. Water-resistant material and high-quality zippers keep your valuables safe, protecting them from sweat, rain, and dirt. The elastic straps can be adjusted to fit most men and women. This ultra-light pack is designed with ample storage space to fit in essentials such as phones, keys, money,etc. Most smartphones having a 6.5-inches screen can be easily carried in this pouch. It also comes with a special hole so users can connect earphones and listen to music while working out, walking, or doing any other activity.

6 zipped compartments

Nisun waist bag fanny pack has 6 zipped compartments to keep valuables in an organized manner and have them at hand anytime. The individual compartments ensure all things are placed safely and securely. The strap and buckle mechanism ensures easy to take on and off and can be comfortably carried around the waist, hip or hung around the shoulder with the help of an adjustable strap. This nylon waist pouch is water-resistant and well suited for multiple outdoor activities like walking, cycling, hiking, traveling and much more.

Multifunction waist bag

Play multifunction waist pouch is designed with durable and high strength PU leather fabric that is water repelling along with polyester lining that is wear-resistant. The zipper has been electroplated, which is wear-resistant, anti-oxidation and has a smooth sense of use. The front zipper provides easy access to all valuables

This lightweight fanny pack has adequate space to fit in all essentials while maintaining a fashionable look. In addition, it has adjustable straps which allow it to be used as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag or around the waist. This waist pouch is an ideal solution for day-to-day errands as well as multiple outdoor activities such as jogging, hiking, etc.

Adjustable running waist belt

Gustave adjustable running waist belts can fit almost all waist sizes and are made of durable and breathable material to minimize sweat build-up and provide maximum comfort. This lightweight belt has a reflective strip for ease of identification during the night. It is spacious enough to fit all essentials like smartphones, keys cards, money, passports etc safe and securely. A key feature of this pouch is an additional water bottle holster to carry small water bottles while running. The adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit thus making it suitable as a money belt or for traveling purposes.