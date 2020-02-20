Run like the wind – Shoes that make you want to run

Nivia Badminton Flash Shoes

The sport of badminton involves a lot of running and jumping and hence the sole and the quality of the shoe attains prime importance. The outer material of these flash shoes is of Mesh & PVC synthetic leather with solid & striped heel printing. This provides a durable factor to the shoe and makes it go the long distance.

It is available with a rubber sole which absorbs the impact of constant jumping easily while the shoes are available with solid & striped printing to provide a graceful look. When it comes to your next on-court battle, just pick your favorite color and make a dash.

Nike Revolution 2 Velcro Shoe - White

Nike is the premium brand in sports accessories and their range of running shoes is no different. These unisex shoes have a middle sole that provides lockdown support and prevention in any case of ankle-twisting while the synthetic overlays on the lateral side provide additional support without compromising flexibility.

The heel counter on these shoes is sturdy with an extra top cushion that provides a better fit. These are what you call the breathable shoes providing enough room and space even in the case of sweat. Hence on that next run, just strap in the Velcro and run the Nike revolution.

Salomon X Ultra LTR Leather Running Shoes

Now it is not every day that one hears about leather running shoes but the Salomon X provides you with the Ultra LTR range of leather runners. Its sleek lines, durable make using the leather and a cushioned midsole will deliver style and comfort with a great level of durability.

They have an abrasion-resistant lining along with excellent breathability and quick drying in case of water or the rains. There is freedom of movement and the presence of a lace pocket provides easy storage for the quick fit lacing system. This means you just lace up and start that trek you have been looking forward to this weekend.

Li-Ning Attack III Non-Marking Unisex Badminton Court Shoes

Like to be on the attack all the time, then the Li-Ning attach shoes will help you stay on the attack on the badminton court. The material is made of high-quality synthetic leather and a breathable mesh providing air circulation, protection, and durability. The shoes are shock-absorbing in nature while the max grip sole provides the best performance on the court.

Anti Slip rubber outsole has the perfect balance of friction while the insole is highly flexible, provides the perfect comfort. These shoes have an energy-returning mid which reduces the risk of injury and gives the confidence to go out there and play your natural game.

