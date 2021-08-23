High-quality aluminium bakeware.

This cake pan comes in a set of 3 pieces. These aluminium cake pans are a good choice when it comes to baking cakes. They conduct heat well enough to give you an evenly risen cake and flat on its top. The different sizes allow you to create several unique designs and can. Easy-to-clean, these pans can be used in an OTG, microwave and even pressure cookers. Place them one inside the other to save space and store them easily. Buy this cake pan set for homemade cakes that look and taste delicious.

Hassle-free non-stick baking

This set of 2 cake pans is made of carbon steel. You can try your hand at a multi-layered cake or make any number of pies and bakes. The pans are designed with integrated handles that make taking or placing them in the oven a worry-free experience. The cake pans heat evenly and resists warping due to their sturdy carbon steel construction, giving you beautiful results that you can count on every time. Buy this set to make a mouth-watering layered dessert.

For homemade delicacies

These aluminium cake pans make it easy to bake or prepare any number of delicious desserts. They come in a set of three different sizes allowing you to pick the size that best fits your baking needs best. The cake pans have 4, 5 and 6 inches in diameter and are 3 inches in height, allowing you plenty of room to bake cakes of all sizes. Use this set to make fantastic looking spongy tiered cakes that are occasion-specific and showstopping centrepieces. So if you're looking for a versatile set of bakeware, pick this one.

Removable bottom cake tin

This removable mould has a triple-layered non-stick Teflon coating that eliminates the need to grease the pan and makes it ideal for mousse cakes, cheesecake and to set jellies and baked custards. The cake pan collars have a spring latch on their sides to easily detach from the cake, helping keep the sides of the cake smooth and undamaged. The perfectly round and leak-proof body is designed to keep your ingredients from leaking out and prevents any messy spills. The removable bottom, making it simple to turn out delicate cheesecakes without damaging them. Buy this cake pan for its ease of use and its durable non-stick coating.