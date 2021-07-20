Human following robot

Sparklebox Human Following Robot is a STEM-based DIY Robotics Kit for children using which they can make a human following robot! In a completely hands-on science project kit, children build the car robot chassis, simple circuit connections with sensors & actuators and coding to the microcontroller board. Children can enjoy this science experiment kit in their time with IR sensors, motor drivers. It helps in improving their academic performance as well as cognitive skills thereby they get great interest in technology, electronics, robotics and circuits. 1xMicrocontroller board 1xUSB cable 1xMotor Driver 2xMotors 1xCar Chassis 2xWheels 1xCaster Wheel 2xBatteries 9V 2xBattery cap 2xIR Sensor 1xScrewdriver 20xJumperwires 6xNut & bolts 10xDouble.

Walking robot kit

With Walking Robot Kit, introduce your kids to robotics and let them create their own mini robot with the DIY Walking Robot project. This walking robot is a multi-disciplinary STEM toy that helps kids to learn about robotics, mechanics, and biodiversity. The robot works on this principle where it converts electric energy from the battery into kinetic energy of the motor. This, in turn, drives the legs of the robot to walk on the surface. The kit helps children construct various models to understand the fundamental principle and applications of various science concepts.

Coding and electronic skills

STEM kit for students to learn coding and electronics using bbc micro bit requires 2 AAA batteries and is very compact. This micro-bit kit helps your child learn to code and have knowledge about electronics. We would recommend parents supervise their kids when they work on this product and enhance their cognitive skills.

Learn 3D casing

ThinkerPlace STEM Educational DIY Temperature Controlled Fan & Walking Stick Aid helps your child enhance their critical ability and makes coding and electronics easy for them. This project is developed to turn ON the Fan automatically when the temperature changes from low to high and turns OFF the Fan when the temperature goes below the desired level. The Temperature Controlled DC Fan works on the principle of analog to digital conversion. The Smart Blind Stick is developed to detect the obstacle using the IR transmitter and receiver. The child learns the working of the LM35 Sensor and the DC Fan’s working mechanism, The operation of Electric circuit Design is understood, We learn about the implementation and operation of 3D Casing It saves electricity, The automating machines render ease of use, It can avoid manual workforce that may be used for cooling purposes.