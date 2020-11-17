Ring Lights for that professional lighting look

Best lighting setup for makeup tutorials.

Compatible with iPhones, Android Phones & Cameras, this easy to use ring light is perfect for that quick makeup tutorial that grabs all the details. Complete with variable colour temperatures, it also runs on lithium-ion batteries which make it great for use anytime the mood is right suitable where there is no power supply. For anyone who wants to ensure they look fabulous no matter where they are, this is a great choice.

Best ring light for selfies.

Keep this multi-function ring light at your desk at all times, so you always have the best lighting for your videos or zoom calls. The flexible angle adjusting handle makes it perfect for grabbing those makeup and fashion ready selfies while the mobile phone holder and self-timer lamp that makes it easy to manipulate with a simple gooseneck arm. For anyone who wants perfect illumination as they go live or shoot videos, this USB powered ring light gives you more control over tone and brightness in an instant.

Best ring light for video channels.

The critical element to getting a photoshoot right is getting the best lighting. Go live in minutes with this easy to set up 10 inch light that gives you the optimum soft lighting that highlights your best features. Choose from 3 colouring and ten brightness levels and switch easily between them with the handy remote that's included in this neat bundle. For anyone looking for a sturdy and competent LED ring light, this one's long cord and heavy-duty thumbscrews make it perfect for enhancing any video or streaming broadcast.

Best travel-friendly ring light.

If you are finally ready to make your foray into travel vlogging, this all-encompassing ring-light has everything you need to create engaging visual content. Easy to install and use, its USB charger is compatible with a whole host of devices PCs, power banks, USB chargers, AC adapters, etc. The sturdy phone socket that's included makes it easy to capture images and video in portrait and landscape mode. Choose from 3 different lighting tones and nine different brightness levels to beautify your shot as best as possible. OSAKA makes it easy to adjust the colour temperature from 3400K to 5600K even without the use of filters. With 220 LED beads, this is your best bet for high-quality lighting wherever you go.