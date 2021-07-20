For comfort and convenience

Designed to provide comfort and protection, this helmet has a hard shell, a high-density inner layer, and added cushioning inside. If you want to add a splash of colour to your riding gear, you’ll love its pink colour and attractive glossy stickering. You won’t have to struggle when taking this helmet off as it comes equipped with an adjustable strap and a handy quick-release buckle. Available in various sizes, this model (large) fits people with a head circumference of 59-60cm.

Ideal riding protection for women

From a respected protective gear manufacturer, you won’t have to second guess yourself when buying this premium looking helmet. Perfect for women bikers, it features a lightweight ABS shell, an aerodynamic design that keeps you cool, and even has space at the back to accommodate a ponytail. You can have complete peace of mind when it comes to safety, as it comes with the coveted ISI approval. What’s more, it also has a scratch-resistant visor and large eye ports for enhanced peripheral vision.

Quality and trendy protection

Based on an Italian design with superior impact-resistant materials, this helmet will make heads turn wherever you go. Crafted from strong and durable polycarbonate, the included full-face visor does a great job of keeping bugs and dirt out of your face while riding. High on safety, the interior features a shell designed to absorb the impact of collisions and is covered in a breathable fabric lining. It also comes with padding in the neck area for added protection and comfort.

Vintage look with modern safety

This helmet combines the old school look with upgraded safety features. The exterior has a high-quality leatherette finish which lends a classic feel to your riding gear. The advanced and impact-resistant materials used inside deliver impressive protection while still managing to keep you comfortable even on long rides. When not in use, you can use the built-in loop to secure it with a cable lock. Its other features include an adjustable chin strap, anti-bacterial inner fabric, a quick release buckle, and a detachable cap.

