RFID blocking wallets for men

Premium quality product

This men's wallet is made from the best genuine leather making it long-lasting. It is resistant to wear and tear due to the sturdy build saving you from going on a perfect wallet hunt soon. It very efficiently accommodates all your essentials and turns out to be a fine gift for your father, brother, or a dear friend of yours. The wallet features a contrast stitching that makes it subtly stylish. Hornbull Men's Stella Brown Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Wallet has a textured, matte, and smooth finish.

Ample space

Keep all your essentials neat and organized in this wallet that has a designed place for everything your need to keep in a wallet. The spacious currency notes slots, zipper compartment, coin pocket with zip closure, credit card slots, and the secret compartment lets you completely trust this wallet with all your essentials. The compact size of this wallet allows you to easily slip it into your jeans or jacket pocket. CONTACTS Men's Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Wallet is a Bi-fold wallet with a soft matt textured finish that will suffice your needs if you are looking for a classy vintage-styled wallet.

Very classy

A wallet made of 100% genuine leather, having a very rough build that keeps it protected from wear and tear. It has 4 card slots, 2currency slots, a see-through ID card window, and two currency slots provided. The wallet has a textured surface with a designer stitch which is very eye-catching and is protected via RFID blocking that will keep your personal information confidential. AL FASCINO Stylish RFID Protected Genuine Leather Wallet for Men is a perfect pick for the ones who have a very rough usage.

Wallet for plastic money

If you are one of those people who prefer to go with minimum cash and use plastic money numerous times in a day, this cardholder is made for you. This cardholder is provided with 6 card holder slots uniquely designed which prevents the possibility of RFID skimming. It is slim, lightweight, compact, and ergonomically designed which will easily slide into your coat or blazer pocket. Storite 6 Slots Metal RFID Blocking Credit Card Holder is made from premium metal quality and has a high polish which gives it a classy professional business look.