Revamp your regular wear wardrobe with these cool T-shirts

It is available in a wide range of choices

Are you looking for plain t-shirts with attractive colours? Here are some casual t-shirts that have very eye-catchy colours. It is made of 100% cotton fabric which makes the t-shirt very comfortable and it is available in three unique colours- navy blue, maroon and mustard. It has a round neckline, half-length sleeves and a special taping on the inside which makes it more comfortable to wear. BoodBuck Men’s T-shirt offers regular fit type and it comes in a 3-in-1 pack. It is available from S to XXXL size.

Unique colour shade

Are all shades of blue your favourite? Then here is a blue t-shirt you need in your wardrobe. This t-shirt is made of 80% cotton and 20% poly and comes in a unique seaport teal shade. It has a modern fit and a ribbed crew-neck that prevents sagging. Jockey Men’s t-shirt has a premium combed cotton rich fabric that makes it very comfortable to wear. You can also go ahead and show off the authentic jockey logo label. You can wear it as leisure wear or active wear. This t-shirt is also available in plus sizes.

Neck tape provides comfort

This is a casual that comes in the wardrobe essentials of every man. It comes in a value pack of two and it is available in black and grey colours. It is made of cotton material and has a classic fit. It features a round neck with special neck tape that provides comfort during heat and humidity. It also enhances the aesthetic look of the t-shirt. Scott International T-shirts have been stitched for higher durability. It is available in a wide range of sizes, assures best quality and value for money.

Fit for hot weather

These t-shirts are perfect for your everyday gym trip. They are stylish and are available in attractive colours. It is made of a light weight polyester dry-fit fabric which is ideal to wear during exercise. It features a round neck with a neck tape that absorbs sweat and provides comfort. The fabric is breathable and it keeps you sweat free and dry, making it perfect to wear while working out. AWG Men’s Sports T-shirt has a regular fit with generous arm holes so you can play your favourite sport with ease.