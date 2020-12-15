Reusable Shopping Bags For All Your Grocery Hauls

Easy to carry in your handbag

Designed for carrying comfortably in your hand and over the shoulder, this shopping bag is perfect for your weekly grocery shopping. It is large in size, but doesn’t look bulky in your hands either. It folds down to a small square and fits conveniently into your handbag, briefcase or even a large pocket so you can carry it around with you for days when you’re going to shop on your way back home from work or college. This shopping bag is available in a variety of fun and colourful prints. Also, being made of recycled polyester, not only is it environmentally-friendly but also cleaning the bag is hassle-free as you can just load it into the washing machine. Buy this bag if you’re looking for something foldable.

Sturdy and stylish tote shopping bag

Being made of 100 percent cotton canvas, this shopping bag is not only sturdy, but is also very stylish. The material is quite thick for increased durability, but is lightweight and features a double stitching to ensure the bag can hold heavy weighted objects as well. Its straps are long, which makes it comfortable to carry the bag in your hands as well as on your shoulders. These bags are available in different sizes to suit your preferences and needs. This easy to wash bag has an extra front pocket with is spacious enough to keep a variety of small items in. In case you want a shopping bag that doubles up as a weekend/overnight bag which can store clothes, books and towels, then this one is perfect for you.

Washable shopping bag that holds 25 kilograms

Made of parachute fabric, these shopping bags are eco-friendly so you can shop sustainably each time you go on a grocery haul. They are extremely lightweight and fold down quite small and thin easily. The bags have only one main zip closure, and no other closures, partitions or pockets on the inside. They are washable, and come with a 6 months warranty in case of any manufacturing defects. What’s important is that these bags have a capacity of 25 kg each - making it convenient for you to stock up on fruits and vegetables for the week in one go. Get this bag if you want something sturdy and durable.

Perfect for everyday shopping

Being eco-friendly, this shopping bag is a good replacement for plastic carry bags. It is easy to store - whether in your car’s glove compartment or your handbag, which also ensures that you will have the bag handy each time you need it. This shopping bag comes with 2 attachments - a small pouch and a clip. The pouch holds the bag once it’s rolled up and the clip fastens the pouch on to your handbag handles, keychains or whatever is convenient for you. These bags come in various designs and are practical to lug around for even heavy shopping, groceries as well as laundry. If you’re looking for a multi-utility bag that stores well then this one is a great option.