For older kids

The Pandemic Wars is a strategy based game set in the times of covid 19 pandemic. The game is suited for anyone above 14 years and can be played in groups of 3-7 players. The game intends to put business skills to use as players have to model a business plan that can sustain well during the pandemic and create wealth through investments and hedging tools. The aim of the players is to achieve economic victory for their country. The set includes 216 cards categorised into different classes along with a rulebook.

Card game

WONDRBOX spot the match is a card game that puts observation and reflex to test.It contains 55 picture cards and an instruction card in a compact and portable packet. Each card has 8 elements on it and the aim is to match two cards that have the same element as fast as possible. No two cards have more than one same element. This concentration and memory building game can be enjoyed by the entire family with their kids above 5 years of age making game time fun.

Fun memory game

Good mood games Poppy lolly tix cards is a fun game to improve auditory memory in kids. As the cards are drawn everyone must remember the sequence and say it out loud when it is their turn. If a player makes a mistake they miss one turn and the player with the maximum number of cards finally wins the game. The set contains colourful cards in which some are twist cards that make the game a little more interesting. This game is well suited for children above 4 years of age.

Lot of shouting

Elemeno shout is a multicolored card game where each card has a certain picture.The players must match the cards and shout the heading of the category before any of the players shout it out. The first player to shout the answer eventually wins. This game pushes the limit of speed and memory simultaneously.