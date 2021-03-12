Remote controlled monster trucks for kids

Self-building truck

Introduce youngsters aged 5 and up with this toy monster truck construction set – designed to inspire imaginative role-play that reflects real life in a fun and exciting manner. Great Vehicles Monster Truck toy building set with room behind the steering wheel for the driver Minifigure. Perfect for high-speed independent play. This sturdy monster truck toy is perfect for both play and display. LEGO City Great Vehicles Monster Truck 60251 Building Set is a great option to enhance the imagination power of kids.

Rock Crawling truck

This truck comes with amazing crawling technology and strong shocks make it easy to use on rugged roads or off-road and climbing over pebbles and large stones without affecting its performance. Amazing crawling technology and strong shocks make it easy to use on rugged roads or off-road and climbing over pebbles and large stones without affecting its performance. It comes with 1 Rechargeable li-ion battery which needs to be charged for 3-4 hours and works for 15 to 20 minutes. Negi 1:18 Rechargeable Rock Crawling 4WD 2.4 GHz 4x4 Rally Car Remote Control Monster Truck Kids Play Toys (Blue) is also a good option.

Racing truck

This amazing truck is a super-strong anti-collision structure and 4 wheel drive makes it possible to drive on any road condition without getting stuck on larger obstacles along the way. It also has oversize tires which make it easy to use in Mud, Shallow Water, Grass, Paving, or Off-Road. It runs on 4 AA Batteries for the car and 3 AA Batteries for the 2.4G Transmitter. Dravya mart Remote Control Car for Kids 2.4 GHz 4x4 RC Toys Monster Truck.

Off-Roader Monster Truck

Popsugar - THRC699-104G 4 Wheel Drive 1:18 Rock Crawler Off-Roader Monster Truck with 2.4GHz Remote Control Rechargeable is entertaining and safe and is EN71 certified which is defined by stringent European standards and hence devoid of banned phthalates. It has an Independent suspension spring and 4wheel with a Strong tyre that has high wear resistance, anti-skid and low noise and comes with Double motors which are equipped with front and rear motors to provide a strong force. High speed up to 15 km/hr and can run 20 minutes at max speed after full charge (approx. 5 hours of charging).