Efficient dishwasher built for Indian kitchens

This dishwasher has been thoughtfully designed for Indian kitchens. The Intensive Kadhai setting helps eliminate grease on unconventionally shaped dishes with deeper bottoms. Express Sparkle works best when you need clean dishes in a pinch and it also has an Eco Mode for conserving electricity. The dishes come dried right out of the machine so you can use them instantly. This machine will work well for a family of 4. It also comes with a timer so you can have the dishwasher running according to your schedule.

Smaller dishwasher that looks great and performs well

This tabletop dishwasher really cuts down on the amount of water needed, because it uses up only 8 litres of water per cycle. The stainless steel design gives it a premium look and makes it easy to wipe down. The adjustable upper shelf is a really convenient feature that allows you to easily accommodate larger pots and pans in the dishwasher. No more effort is required to arrange your utensils to make them all fit! It’s much easier to install as well. Go for this if you’re short on space or have a small kitchen.

Heavy-duty machine for your kitchen

With its 9 wash programs, this dishwasher is both versatile and powerful. Thanks to the 4 wash arms and multi-directional rotation, it is able to get into all the nooks and crannies of every utensil. Even with all that, you won’t have to worry about a racket while your dishes are going through the wash cycle. It also reminds you when a clean is due and has a smart diagnosis to detect any potential issues. If you're looking for an upgrade, this is an excellent higher-end option for larger families with 6 to 8 members.

Premium look with all the essential features

This dishwasher comes with 6 wash programs that cover everything from intensive cleaning to a quick wash and a mode for glassware. This one will work well for a household with up to 6 members. What’s great is that you can also run the machine with only a half load. Its black finish gives it a super sleek look that is perfect for a modern kitchen. Who knew kitchen appliances could look so good? If you’re big on looks and need a dishwasher that is equipped with all the essential features, add this to your cart.