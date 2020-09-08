Relax in your leisure time on these swings

Perfect for outdoor settings

A metal swing made from heavy iron pipes making it sturdy and durable with seamless finishing that will effortlessly enhance the aesthetic elegance of outdoor settings. It has a very eye-catching colour combination of grey and black seating chairs and grey frame that makes a very soothing combination. The swing can be installed easily with help of some basic tools. Kaushalendra Indoor and Outdoor Swing is a two seater with a weight capacity of 300 Kgs. So if you are looking for a swing to be placed in your backyard, garden or any other space, this is the one for you.

Hanging basket swing chair

A teardrop hanging chair made from durable black-brown faux wicker and sturdy frame made of heavy iron frame. It has a sleek modern look with intricate design and custom fitted polyester seat cushion that are tough yet soft on your skin. The cushion is removable and has an easy wash That is weather and UV-rays resistant. Swing Chair with Stand,Cushion & Hook/Color-Black perfect to be placed in your room. It is a single seater with the weight capacity of 110 Kgs.

Hammock swing chair

A hammock swing chair that is tested for your safety and is provided with six high quality ropes that can carry up to 150Kgs. It has high strength MS steel made bar and rings that are plated in silver powder coating, making it rust resistant and enhancing its looks along with ensuring its long lastivity. The seat and backrest is made of cotton fabric with filling of the same material that will provide you the utmost comfort. SMART BEANS Hammock Swing is best suitable to be hung in a balcony and enjoy your time.

Small and compact

Enjoy the beauty of nature in this small, compact and cosy hanging chair that has a very handmade touch to it. It occupies a very less space anf suffice the purpose effortlessly and allows you to rotate it 360 degrees smoothly along with swaying back and forth thus it is swing style along with pivot style. It is made from strong cotton ropes that are knotted tightly ensuring your safety and has tassels at the bottom to level up its look. Curio Centre Round Cotton Swing best fits to be hung on a tree branch allowing you to spend your leisure time amidst nature.