Rejuvenate your skin with these face masks

With goodness kiwi and asparagus

Get brighter-looking fresh skin with this soothing face mask. With the goodness of kiwi, asparagus, and bentonite clay, this face mask works wonders on your skin. The kiwi extracts help in toning and lightening your skin. Asparagus cleanses the skin and bentonite clay deep cleans the skin. If you are vegan then this no need to worry as this face mask is animal cruelty-free. It is handmade so you can be sure there are no harmful chemicals present in the face mask.

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile

This overnight mask is for hydration for the skin. You can apply it before going to bed and keep it on all night and wash it off in the morning. The hyaluronic acid hydrates your skin deeply. It makes your skin look fresh and plump. The cucumber extracts act as anti-inflammatory agents and rejuvenate your skin. The Bulgarian rose soothes and relaxes the dull skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile calm sore and tired eyes and give skin a silky smooth look. If you have sensitive skin this product might be just right for you as it contains no parabens, no sulfates, and no harmful chemicals.

With the goodness of glycerin

If you are not sure about your skin type or have a mixed skin type, this product might suit you the best. This mask suits all skin types and genders. Packed with vitamin C, this mask has excellent antioxidant properties. It reduces the signs of aging and evens the skin tone. The Kaolin clay gently exfoliates and rejuvenates the skin. The glycerin traps moisture of the skin keeping it hydrated. The turmeric in this mask protects your skin with its antiseptic properties. Get this mask and give your skin that well-deserving glow!

Boosts collagen

This unique mask comes with Brazillian clay which closes your pores and deep repair the skin. This mineral clay face mask is best suited for sensitive acne-prone skin. The mask also soothes sunburns and de-tans the skin. The baobab extracts have amazing skin repair properties gives skin a natural rejuvenation, packed with vitamins and minerals. It also boosts collagen and rejuvenates cells giving your skin the best nourishment. The potato extract, Chandan oil, and nutmeg oil help to lighten dark spots, scars, and redness on pimples and acne. If you have sensitive skin that is prone to acne get this mask as it is natural and toxin-free.