Rejuvenate and repair your skin with these Night creams

For fresh, dewy skin

This cream contains the holy trinity of skincare ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid promotes and balances moisture giving you a glow, Shea butter locks moisture in the deepest layer of the skin and Almond oil, which is rich in Vitamin E, helps keep skin cells healthy. You'll notice a visible reduction in puffiness and fine lines. The cream also aids cellular repair resulting in fresher looking skin that glows. We recommend this product if you have normal to dry skin and have hyperpigmentation.

Lightweight and non-greasy

Do you have oily or sensitive, acne-prone skin? This product is for you. First, its lightweight formula soaks into your skin instantly without sitting on the surface of your face or leaving a heavy, oily residue. Second, its organic blend of ingredients - Amla, Coconut, Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Kumkumadi and others – won't irritate sensitive skin. The unique formula works double-time while you sleep, hydrating, boosting collagen, rejuvenating your skin at a cellular level, soothing breakouts, improving elasticity and lightening sunspots.

Reverses signs of ageing

There are three signs of ageing: fine lines or wrinkles, an uneven skin tone and sagging skin. This miracle product targets all three while you sleep. Its unique formula contains hexanol technology, vitamin C and glycerin. Vitamin C is an antioxidant and has superpowers when it comes to anti-ageing, so when it's used in combination with the other ingredients in this cream, it packs a punch. You'll notice firmer, radiant, more youthful skin in just four weeks of use.

For soft, glowing skin

In the beauty industry, brightening refers to the process where your skin cells regenerate faster. This rapid cell turnover allows dry skin to flake off quickly which leaves you with baby-soft skin that looks brighter and has a more even tone. That's exactly what this cream from Lakme does. We particularly recommend this product if you've been noticing that your skin looks dull and lifeless. Dot the product over clean skin at night and work it into your skin in gentle, circular motions. It rejuvenates and repairs tired, dull skin while you sleep resulting in glowing, soft, moisturized skin.