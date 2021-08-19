Elegant and stylish

This blazer is fashioned in the Jodhpuri style and features a classic modern cut with an ethnic twist. This blazer is perfect to wear to weddings or other formal events. Popular among royalty for its high shine and soft finish, we can see why velvet is an excellent fabric choice for this piece. The blazer ships in a well made suit bag to ensure you can travel or store it with equal ease. Buy it to add an ethnic option to your blazer collection.

Tailored to perfection

This blazer comes in classic blue colour. The fabric is a blend of polyester and viscose and has a high-quality look. The material feels like wool and drapes well, making it perfect for blazers. The classic blue colour makes it suitable for formal occasions and business meetings. Thanks to its dark and neutral colour, you won't have any trouble pairing it with dress shirts in your wardrobe. The blazer is well stitched and has a detailed finish which we loved. Buy it to add a formal touch to any outfit.

For a form-fitting silhouette

This blazer is perfect for cocktail parties or formal dinners. It is made from 100% cotton, making it light and breathable and is ideal for warm and sunny days. It has a slim fit and is tailored to show off a fit physique. The dark buttons on the blazer add a nice contrast to its light grey colour. The blazer can be paired with slim-fit trousers to create an outfit that is modern and chic. Buy it to add style to any wardrobe.

For the fashion-conscious

This blazer with its chic notched collar will look good on almost everyone. A notched collar is the most preferred and widely used collar on blazers and is a little less formal when compared to a peak collar. Versatile and classy, the design lends itself to formal occasions that do not demand a tie. While the blazer sports two buttons on the front, we recommend only keeping the top button done for a more streamlined look. Available in a charcoal grey colour and made from 75% cotton and 25% polyester blend, buy this one for office dinner events and informal evenings out.