Refresh your surroundings with these aroma oil diffusers

Ceramic made perfect for commercial environment

Keep your office smelling divine and peaceful with Pure Source India Porcelain Electric Aroma Squire Set.The aroma oil diffuser is made of ceramic with a beautiful tree cut out that lights up and casts an amazing shadow when the diffuser is turned on. It is an electric diffuser which can work on night bulbs of 0 watts which is to be fitted in the strong and pure brass holder given at the base of this diffuser and comes with a durable high quality 2 pin wire for the electricity supply. It has a wooden base to ensure extra safety. This is a great fit in modern offices.

T-Light Candle operated diffuser

This is a hand crafted aroma oil diffuser. It comes with an iron made hanging stand in black upon which the ceramic made blue diffuser is supposed to be hanged. The small leaf cut on the diffuser gives a beautiful candle light ambience. A T-light candle has to be placed under the diffuser on the stand. BRAHMZ Ceramic Aroma Oil Diffuser is perfect for residential purpose especially if kept in the living room it will give an artful appeal to your room. The diffuser works more effectively when warm water is added with the aroma oil in it. It is advised to keep out of reach from children as it becomes very hot gradually and will cause heat burn if touched. Great as piece of home decor.

Traditional and antique look

If you love traditional and antique looking things, you are definitely going to love this aroma oil diffuser. It has a metal stand in black with candle holder attached to it, with a pure brass bowl to hold the solution of water and aroma oil of your choice along with a coaster made of cork to be used as a base stand. Aromafume Brass Oil Diffuser is the perfect pick for you if you are looking for a pure brass diffuser. Since it is made from metal and brass you no longer need to worry about breakage. You are advised not to touch the diffuser while it is working or immediately after stopping its use as it gets very hot and can burn your skin. Perfect if you want to give your home an antique touch.

A set of 4 reed sticks with jasmine essential oil

This is a beautiful designed serene looking white ceramic vase aroma oil diffuser. It has dimensions of 10cms in length and 6cms in width and comes with 4 reed sticks to efficiently diffuse the aromatic oil spreading a blissful fragrance in the room. If you are searching for a reed diffuser this product is for you. Home Centre Serene Bouquet Reed Diffusers-Set of 6 Pcs also contains a bottle of jasmine essential oil which is known for its health benefits such as reduction stress, depression, anxiety, fatigue, menstrual cramps, etc. This is a great addition to the bedroom.