Red nail polishes for every occasion

The Classic Red Polish

Mothers and daughters have been enjoying Revlon's reds for years. Now you can enjoy this great Revlon tradition too with the timeless shade "Revlon Red" that has a patented Silk-Silicone formula and multi-patented film-forming system that gives it real lasting power. Feel fearless with every coat as this crisp crimson shade with coral undertones that is the go-to choice for some of the biggest stars around. Get this red for all those times you want to feel energised, vibrant and put together effortlessly.

The Everlasting Gel Polish

For the ultimate red that keeps on going, try this Miracle Gel from Sally Hansen. In a beautiful dark red hue of Rhapsody Red, this chip-resistant nail polish dries quickly and stays put for up to two weeks when finished with the recommended topcoat. Now you can get salon-like gel nails from the comfort of your home. We picked the Rhapsody Red and could not have been happier about the results. Buy this if you want a new gorgeous primary red that can quickly become your go-to shade this year.

The Bold Red Polish

Totally splurge-worthy, this one was a big hit with almost everyone who's tried it. If you're looking for a luscious, bright red from a trusted brand, then you can't go wrong with the iconic Big Red Apple by OPI. A bright and unapologetic red, the formula is high quality and helps every coat go on smoothly and efficiently. With both warm and cool undertones that pop and flatter any skin tone, this also makes a smart gifting option for friends and loved ones. So, if you want to keep your fingers and toes looking amazing for up to a week, this is just the nail paint you need.

The Chic Red Polish

A perfectly moody winter red, this Bordeaux shade by luxury brand Essie looks good enough to eat. The high, glossy shine finish formula provides flawless coverage and stays put for a long time. The revolutionary brush fits every nail size for a streak-free application while the berry-rich shade is as mysterious as it is eye-catching. Utterly romantic and dreamy for all your dinner parties and events, get this one if you want a nail colour to match your favourite red wine and make you the toast of the town.