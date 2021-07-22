A recorder you can rely on

This voice recorder has built-in X/Y stereo microphones to capture high-quality surround sound. To protect the sensitive mics from damage, the recorder has a uniquely designed mic guard, toss it in your backpack or take it out in the wilderness without a worry. The voice recorder has an advanced onboard limiter to record distortion-free sound signals up to 120dB SPL. It measures just 13.72 x 4.35 x 3.05cms, making it easy to carry around. Buy it to record important business meetings for easy playback at your leisure.

For recordings with unmatched quality

This voice recorder has 4GB of built-in storage to record up to 20 hours of data. The recorder's storage capacity can be expanded by adding compatible microSDHX or microSDHC cards. The auto voice recording feature ensures you do not have to fiddle with buttons to capture a clear recording with reduced background noise and audio loss. The recorder is also sensitive enough to pick up faint or distant voices without capturing any background noise. Buy it to record class lectures where note-taking is a distraction.

Built to capture great performances

With dual internal condenser microphones that can handle anything from subtle sounds to a 125dB SPL, this recorder allows high-quality recording while utilizing an easy-to-use interface. The size of the voice recorder makes it perfect to hold in your hand, and its weight of 113g will not tax your wrists. The USB interface can be used to charge the device or connect to a computer for audio file transfers, making it a very handy feature of the recorder. Buy it to record your band or solo musical instrument sessions in high quality.

Audio recording at its finest

This voice recorder features the Intelligent Auto Mode which automatically adjusts the recording level to match the volume of the sound source, to give you clear audio. A built-in stand keeps your hands free while ensuring the two directional microphones are still optimally positioned to capture audio. When recording multiple speakers, the Voice Balancer automatically records softer voices at a higher volume and ensures louder voices stay below a given threshold. Buy it to overlay clear audio over your YouTube videos for great content.