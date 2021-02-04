Rechargeable toothbrushes for ease and comfort

Low battery indicator

Here is an electric brush that will give you ten times better cleaning than a manual brush. This toothbrush features a head that vibrates in order to remove germs and clean your teeth thoroughly. It features three different modes to serve three purposes. The clean mode is used to clean your teeth regularly, the sensitive mode is for massaging your gums and the massage mode is designed for sensitive teeth. JSB HF129 Electric Toothbrush has a lithium ion battery which is rechargeable and also has a low battery indicator. It has an overall water proof design that helps you fight many dental problems.

Slim look

It is time that you change your manual toothbrush with this electric toothbrush. This toothbrush will not fail you in terms of performance and quality. It has a vibrating head that gives you 30,000 strokes per minute. Caresmith SPARK Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush effectively removes food particles and cleans plaque much better than any other regular brush can. It uses an advance Sonic Technology to remove germs from hard to reach areas, giving you overall cleaner and brighter teeth. This toothbrush also features six modes for dynamic cleaning and has a 2 minute smart timer that switches off the device automatically. This slim and waterproof electric brush not only provides optimum cleaning but also helps you fight various dental diseases.

Unique bristle design

Here is another toothbrush that will give you extreme ease and comfort while cleaning your teeth. It has a round brush head that caps your teeth while cleaning which helps to remove more plaque than normal toothbrush. It also features criss cross bristles that are angled at 16 degrees which oscillates and rotates for better cleaning action. Oral B Vitality 100 White Criss Cross Toothbrush is rechargeable with a long lasting lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 8 hours. It also has an alert features which vibrates at a 30 second interval that notifies you to change the area of cleaning. It also has a 2 minute alert timer that notifies you have brushed for the right amount of time.

Advanced features

This electric toothbrush offers deep cleaning features to give you dentist like clean up feeling every day. It has an amazing vibrating frequency of 40,000 strokes per minute. It features 5 DuPont brush heads that has been specially designed to fit the head of your teeth and easily remove food stuck between your teeth. This brush also has 5 cleaning modes including whitening, sensitive, cleaning, polishing and massage. AGARO COSMIC PLUS Electric Toothbrush has a long lasting battery that can provide 25 days of battery life in 4 hours of charging. It has an easy lock and unlock feature that makes changing the heads easy. This also makes it extremely travel friendly.