Black and metallic

Storio Cars 1:32 Diecast Metal Pullback Toy car is a 1:32 size Lykan Hypersport Car which is made from metal and is available in a sporty black colour. The toy car sports an original sports car look along with a 4 wheel drive. Three of the doors of the car can be opened which gives the car a realistic and sporty feel. The lower base plate and interiors of the car are made of plastic along with a smooth finish to give it a sporty look. This is an amazing addition to your kids toy car collection. A sports car model helps in invoking the curiosity of a toddler and introduces them to the world of automobiles.

Aerodynamic cut

METRO TOY'S & GIFT Kids 1: 32 Metal Lykan Hypersport Models Pull Back Alloy Diecast Car is a 1:32 size model of Lykan Hypersport Car which can be added to your kid's toy car collection. This stylish aerodynamic cut diecast model gives the realistic look of the car with the front, rear and doors of the car which can be opened. The front wheel and opening of the door trigger the sound effects and lights in the car making it look amazing. The metal interior and exterior are very strong making them durable.

Fine metal body

Having a limousine has always been a dream of everyone. Not a real one but DHARTI ENTERPRISE Metal Limousine Die-cast Car is an absolute diecast model of the limousine. The 4 wheel drive with 6 openable doors makes it completely realistic and the fine metal body gives it the absolute finish. Enhance your glamour with the inbuilt lights and music. Get ready to add this to your kids’ car collection. Available in multiple colours, so go on pick the color that suits your kid's personality.

Military jeep

Too many sports cars on the list, let’s get dirty with Popsugar Pull Back 1: 36 DieCast Military Off-Road Jeeps with Rubber Wheels & Door Opening for Kids, This is as tough as the real car and the wear-resistant rubber on the side protects it from hard collisions and impact it might have while your kid enjoys playing with this pullback car. These cars are EN71 certified which is defined by stringent European standards and hence devoid of banned phthalates. The big tires make it easy for it to move on any terrain just giving the off-roading experience. Grab yours soon.