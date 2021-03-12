Ready to fry snacks the whole family will love

Quick snack with 0% cholesterol

If you are looking for a quick party snack, then this one is great to serve. These chilli garlic potatoes are trans-fat-free and come with 0% cholesterol. To make these soft and crunchy snacks bring oil to a boil, take the product directly from the freezer and fry it instantly. You do not need to thaw it. To bake it in an air fryer, preheat the fryer to 200-degree Celsius and then bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Add these quick party snacks to your cart that takes barely 10minutes of cooking time.

Easy to make, easy to serve

Ready in just 5 minutes, these all-natural, tasty and healthy potato sticks are an irresistible homemade snack for you and your kids. They are naturally dehydrated sticks that can be baked as well as fried. While frying is pretty much the regular process, to bake - soak the chips in water for about 3 minutes, drain the water and microwave it for 2 minutes and serve. When fried they absorb much less oil than regular potato sticks. Sprinkle any seasoning of your choice and serve it hot.

A guilt-free crispy fry batter for a flavourful crunch

Now it is easier to make restaurant-style crispy and crunchy food at home in just a few minutes. This bag of crispy fry mix veggies is the perfect mix for making classic southern-style fried vegetables at home. It contains a spiced blend that creates a light, fluffy, and delicious fried food. It contains no added preservatives, no artificial colour or flavour, and no MSG. Preferred spices like chilli powder and garlic powder can also be added to enhance the taste. Ideal to have with your daily meals and snacks.