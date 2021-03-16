Ready to eat delights to keep hunger pangs at bay

Satisfy your hunger on busy days

This vegetarian ready to eat meal is fully cooked. It is super convenient as all you have to do is heat and eat the jeera rice and dal tadka. It contains no preservatives and hence is healthy. The quantity (374 g) is sufficient to fill your stomach. The packaging of the meal is easy to carry around with you. It is perfect for days you don’t have the time to cook or when you are travelling. Just carry a Ready to Eat Jeera Rice and Dal Tadka and your meal is sorted.

No more excuses for skipping breakfast

Have an early meeting but don’t have the time to cook breakfast? No worries. Get yourself Instant Khatta Meetha Poha. Add hot water, stir and your instant breakfast will be ready in minutes. This breakfast dish has the added goodness of millets and the delightful play of sweet and tangy taste. Also, it has no added preservatives. Foxtail millets, quinoa, kodo millets and barnyard millets are combined with peanuts, onions and the right blend of spices that will remind you of the flavour and goodness of your mother’s kitchen.

Finger-licking good ready to eat dal

Dal Bukhara is whole black lentils in a tomato gravy which is simmered over a slow coal fire for hours. A gourmet, ready to eat signature dish created by the master chefs at ITC hotels. This vegetarian dal can be eaten with rice, roti or any other bread. It contains no added preservatives making it a healthy choice. It is very easy to make. It is great for days when you want to eat gourmet but don’t want to cook or go out.

Make lunch in minutes

The Ready to Eat Masala Rice is a vegetarian, medium spicy rice dish, flavoured with aromatic spices and a mix of vegetables. It has no preservatives and is easy to make. It does not need any accompaniments with it as it tastes delicious all by itself. The quantity is enough for one person for a light healthy meal. The packaging makes it convenient to carry and eat right out of the package. It is the best choice for rice lovers. Also, perfect for long journeys.