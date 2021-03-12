Reach your lofts and attics easily with these foldable ladders

Reach your lofts and high cabinets with ease

This foldable ladder has wide steps making it very convenient to use. It can hold up to 120 - 150 kg approximately. When closed the ladder measures 9 cm in length, 45 cm in width and160 cm in height ensuring that it can be stored easily when not in use. When open, the ladder measures 52 cm in length, 45 cm in width and150 cm in height. The top platform is 25X37 cm making it easy for you to stand on it comfortably.

Climb to new heights with this sturdy ladder

The smart and sturdy platform of this foldable ladder extends when it is open and features a wide construct with serrated grooves to ensure slip-free use. Built from rust-proof, precision-engineered components, this premium ladder ensures maximum corrosion resistance. It is designed for use in all climates and weather conditions. The Sure Hinge Technology features double-locking pivot joints for an amazingly stable and wobble-free experience. The specially designed PVC shoes give you unrivaled stability while the ladder is in use.

Safety comes first

This foldable ladder is made of powder-coated steel making it highly durable and corrosion-resistant. The ladder has two steps. It is lightweight and easy to use and store. It is ideal for homes, libraries, offices, warehouses, godowns and shops. This folding ladder has an easy and smooth folding hinge. It comes with a plastic top with an anti-skid design for better grip and protection. Its long arch gives you great support and ensures safety while its wide steps with an anti-skid design prevent you from slipping.

Get a steady climb with this ladder

Built from rust-proof, high-grade aluminum and precision engineered HDPE components this ladder ensures maximum corrosion resistance. It is designed for use in all climatic conditions. The Sure Hinge Technology features double-locking pivot joints for a stable experience every time. The PVC shoes give you great stability; they form a strong grip even on wet surfaces. Every step is designed with rows of parallel ridges that give your feet a steady, slip-free surface during use. They also come with precision-engineered edge guards to maximize safety.